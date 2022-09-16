Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh likely to join BJP next week

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh is likely to join the BJP next week in Delhi, party spokesperson said today.

Singh will also merge his newly formed party, the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), with the BJP.

The former Punjab CM, Captain Amarinder Singh, had gone to London for a spinal surgery. Last week he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Not only this, the veteran leader will also formally join BJP in presence of party chief JP Nadda. Captain’s son Ran Inder Singh, daughter Jai Inder Kaur, grandson Nirvan Singh are also expected to join the party.

Amarinder Singh had formed his party, Punjab Lok Congress, after he was forced by the Congress to resign from the chief minister’s post in September last year. Singh was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM.