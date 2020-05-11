Former PM Manmohan Singh Admitted To AIIMS

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has been reportedly admitted to Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) after he complained of chest pain.

Singh was brought to AIIMS at 8.45 PM and is now under the supervision of Dr Nitish Nayak.

The 13th Prime Minister of India is kept under observation at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In 2009, Singh underwent a successful coronary by-pass surgery at AIIMS, a complex beating-heart operation that took nearly 14 hours.