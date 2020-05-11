Manmohan Singh
Manmohan Singh. (File Photo: IANS)

Former PM Manmohan Singh Admitted To AIIMS

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has been reportedly admitted to Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) after he complained of chest pain.

Singh was brought to AIIMS at 8.45 PM and is now under the supervision of Dr Nitish Nayak.

The 13th Prime Minister of India is kept under observation at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In 2009, Singh underwent a successful coronary by-pass surgery at AIIMS, a complex beating-heart operation that took nearly 14 hours.

You might also like
Nation

Indian Railways to restart limited passenger train operations from May 12

State

Will Lockdown Be Extended Further? PM Modi To Meet CMs Tomorrow

Nation

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi

Nation

AP corona tally at 1980, 2 more districts cross 100 mark

Comments
Loading...