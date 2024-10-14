Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray admitted to hospital

By Sunita
Uddhav Thackeray hospitalized
(Photo: IANS)

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has been hospitalized on Monday. He was admitted to HN Reliance Hospital for an “extensive” heart checkup.

Aaditya Thackeray, in a post on X, later informed that the checkup was a pre-planned one and his father was ready to go back to work.

“This morning, Uddhav Thackeray ji did a pre planned detailed check up at the Sir HN Reliance hospital.

With your best wishes, All is well, and he is fully ready to get to work and serve the people,” he said. He is likely to be discharged later today, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. In 2012, Thackeray had undergone an angioplasty with multiple stents placed in his arteries.

Also Read: Diwali 2024: Delhi bans firecracker licenses and manufacturing
You might also like

Amit Shah to guide 188 IPS probationers to deal with challenges of India’s…

Threat on social media purportedly from Pakistan prompts intensive security check at…

Mysuru-Darbhanga Express collision: Southern Railway issues statutory inquiry notice

Diwali 2024: Delhi bans firecracker licenses and manufacturing