Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray admitted to hospital

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has been hospitalized on Monday. He was admitted to HN Reliance Hospital for an “extensive” heart checkup.

Aaditya Thackeray, in a post on X, later informed that the checkup was a pre-planned one and his father was ready to go back to work.

“This morning, Uddhav Thackeray ji did a pre planned detailed check up at the Sir HN Reliance hospital.

With your best wishes, All is well, and he is fully ready to get to work and serve the people,” he said. He is likely to be discharged later today, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. In 2012, Thackeray had undergone an angioplasty with multiple stents placed in his arteries.