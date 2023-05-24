Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi critical

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi and senior Shiv Sena leader is critical and semi-comatose, the PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre said in an official statement on Wednesday.

Doctors said 85-year-old Joshi had suffered complications from a hitherto undetected brain tumour.

The statement said he has complications from a brain tumour for which he was admitted and now he is in the ICU. He is stable, but continues to need critical management.

Manohar Joshi was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 1995 to the year 1999. Manohar Joshi was also the speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2002 to the year 2004. He became the first non-Congress Chief Minister of Maharashtra when the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition came to power in 1995.

Manohar Joshi is said to be one of the prominent leaders of Shiv Sena. He is also said to be one of the closest associates of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Manohar Joshi reportedly started his political career by getting elected to the Legislative Council of the state from Shiv Sena. He also held the post of Mayor of Mumbai from 1976 to 1977.