P. Sankaran
Image Credit: IANS

Former Kerala Congress Minister P. Sankaran dead

By IANS
0 25

Kozhikode: Senior Congress leader and former State Minister P. Sankaran passed away on Tuesday midnight, said party sources here on Wednesday.

He was unwell for a while and breathed his last at a private hospital, here.

Sankaran, 72, was best known as the closest aide of Congress veteran K. Karunakaran, who handpicked him to contest the Kozhikode seat at the 1998 Lok Sabha polls, which he won defeating media baron M.P. Veerendra Kumar.

However, in the 1999 Lok Sabha polls, Sankaran made way for Karunakaran’s son-K. Muraleedharan and for that, he was rewarded with a State Minister’s post in the A.K. Antony cabinet in 2001.

Related News

Section 144 to continue till further orders in northeast…

Delhi death toll rises to 17, no fresh violence reported

Flash protests in Hyderabad against Delhi violence

Indian Army asks govt to not to allow CAPF wear combat dress…

When Karunakaran decided to leave the Congress in 2005, Sankaran quit as legislator and when the veteran returned back, Sankaran rejoined the Congress.

Known for his polite dealings, Sankaran was liked by everyone.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Sankaran and said he was one leader who always maintained a connect with the common man.

Sankaran is survived by his wife and three children.

You might also like
Nation

Section 144 to continue till further orders in northeast Delhi

Nation

Delhi death toll rises to 17, no fresh violence reported

Nation

Flash protests in Hyderabad against Delhi violence

Nation

Indian Army asks govt to not to allow CAPF wear combat dress in Urban areas

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.