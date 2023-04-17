Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress

New-Delhi: BJP got a big blow as veteran party leader has joined hands with Congress party on Monday morning at Bengaluru ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections.

He joined the Congress in the presence of the party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge and KPCC president DK Shivakumar and leader of opposition.

Shettar’s resignation came after he was denied a ticket in the upcoming Karnataka elections in 2023.

Jagadish took to twitter and said, ” Fed up with the political events of the past few days, I have resigned from my MLA seat and will discuss my next move. As usual, i believe that your love and blessings with all always be with me”.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.