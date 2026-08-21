Former ISRO Chief S Somnath appointed to RBI board

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New Delhi: S Somnath, former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has been appointed as part-time non-official Director to the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India.

As per reports, his appointment is for four years and came into effect on August 20, 2026.

Somnath, who retired as chairman of ISRO on January 31, 2025, occupied various positions during his career at the space agency and post retirement he was appointed as the Chancellor of Chanakya University- a liberal arts institute near Bengaluru.

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Also, Anand Mahindra, businessman, has been re-appointed as part-time non-official Director of the RBI central board for a four-year tenure.

Reportedly, part of the central board of directors of RBI are Revathy Iyer, Sachin Chaturvedi.

With Sanjay Malhotra as RBI Governor, the additional four Directors, who are ex officio members of the Central board, Swaminathan J (Deputy Governor), Poonam Gupta (Deputy Governor),SC Murmu (Deputy Governor) and Rohit Jain (Deputy Governor) are part of the Board.