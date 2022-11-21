Former IAS officer Arun Goel assumes office as new Election Commissioner of India

New-Delhi: Retired IAS officer Arun Goel has assumed charge as the new Election Commissioner of India. He was appointed by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday.

The Union Law and Justice Ministry said: “The President is pleased to appoint Shri Arun Goel, Indian Administrative Service (Retd.) (PB: 1985) as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission with effect from the date he assumes the office.” read a statement.

The former Punjab cadre IAS officer was working as the Secretary of Heavy Industries till Friday when he took voluntary retirement from the post. He also served as the Secretary of the Culture Ministry and Vice-Chairman of Delhi Development Authority.

He will join Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in the Election Commission.

Sushil Chandra retired as Chief Election Commissioner in May this year.