Former health secretary Preeti Sudan appointed UPSC member

New Delhi: Former IAS officer, Preeti Sudan, took the oath of office and secrecy as a member of UPSC on Tuesday in the Central Hall, Main Building of UPSC.

The oath was administered to her by UPSC Chairman Dr Manoj Soni.

Preeti Sudan, a 1983 batch IAS officer from Andhra Pradesh cadre, retired as Union Health Secretary in July, 2020. She also served as Secretary, Department of Food & Public Distribution, and, in the Ministry of Women and Child Development and Defence.

Preeti Sudan is an M.Phil in Economics and MSc in Social Policy and Planning from LSE.

Amongst her notable contributions have been initiating two major flagship programmes of the country including Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and Ayushman Bharat, apart from Legislation on National Medical Commission, Allied Health Professionals Commission and ban on E-cigarettes.

Sudan was also a consultant with the World Bank. She served as Chair of COP-8 of Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, Vice Chair of Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, Chair of Global Digital Health Partnership and as member of WHO’s Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response.