Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Jagannath Pahadia Succumb To COVID19.

By WCE 1

Jaipur: The Veteran Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Jagannath Pahadia succumb to Covid-19. He was 89.

The chief minister of Rajasthan in 1980-81 and also a former governor of Haryana and Bihar, Pahadia died on Wednesday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he was very shocked by the demise. “Pahadia left us because of COVID. I am very shocked by his demise. He had a lot of affection for me right from the beginning,” Gehlot tweeted.

The state government has announced a one-day mourning on Thursday during which government offices will be closed and the national flag will fly at half-mast.

 

You might also like
State

Odisha Records Over 11k Covid Cases, Cuttack Highest At 1107

Nation

ICMR Issues Advisory For COVID-19 Home Testing Using Rapid Antigen Tests

Business

Petrol And Diesel Price Remains Constant In Bhubaneswar On Thursday, Check Rates

State

Orissa High Court To Remain Closed For 8 Days From Today Amid Covid Surge

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.