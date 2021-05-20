Jaipur: The Veteran Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Jagannath Pahadia succumb to Covid-19. He was 89.

The chief minister of Rajasthan in 1980-81 and also a former governor of Haryana and Bihar, Pahadia died on Wednesday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he was very shocked by the demise. “Pahadia left us because of COVID. I am very shocked by his demise. He had a lot of affection for me right from the beginning,” Gehlot tweeted.

प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री जगन्नाथ पहाड़िया जी के निधन की खबर बेहद दुखद है। श्री पहाड़िया ने मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में, राज्यपाल के रूप में, केंद्रीय मंत्री के रूप में लम्बे समय तक देश की सेवा की, वे देश के वरिष्ठ नेताओं में से थे। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 19, 2021

The state government has announced a one-day mourning on Thursday during which government offices will be closed and the national flag will fly at half-mast.