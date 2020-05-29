Ajit Yogi passes away

Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi passes away

By KalingaTV Bureau

Raipur: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi passed away at a private hospital here on Friday afternoon after suffering two cardiac arrests .

Jogi, who was also the first Chief Minister of the state, was admitted at the hospital on May 9, informed family members.

The IAS officer turned politician, Jogi had served as the first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh from November 2000 to November 2003 .

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik condoled the demise of former Chhattisgarh CM. In a tweet, he offered his condolence to the bereaved family.

 

