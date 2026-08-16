Former Bengal deputy speaker Asish Banerjee found dead at TMC office

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Kolkata: Former West Bengal Assembly Deputy Speaker and veteran Trinamool Congress leader Ashish Banerjee was found dead inside a party office adjoining his residence in Rampurhat, Birbhum on Sunday.

A purported suicide note was recovered from the party office.

In the purported letter, Banerjee denied any wrongdoing and mentioned that he was never involved in corruption throughout his political career. He mentioned, ” I was never involved in corruption. It was a blunder to join politics.” He also expressed regret over entering politics and advised younger members of his family to stay away from politics and concentrate on their professions.

The note also reportedly addressed his role in the Tarapith Rampurhat Development Authority (TRDA). He said he had no substantial responsibilities in the authority beyond attending general meetings and denied involvement in financial matters.

“I had no responsibilities at the TRDA other than attending general meetings. I was not on the tender committee. I did not have the authority to sign cheques. I was not involved in approving plans or issuing ‘no objection’ certificates,” Banerjee wrote.

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The note further stated: “I condemn what has been done against me to malign me.”

Banerjee had a long political career in West Bengal. He represented the Rampurhat constituency as a Trinamool Congress MLA for five consecutive terms from 2001 to 2026. During Mamata Banerjee’s tenure as chief minister, he served as Deputy Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly and held ministerial responsibilities, including School Education and Agriculture.

He suffered a setback when he lost the Rampurhat seat to BJP candidate Dhruba Saha, who defeated Banerjee by around 24,000 votes in the West Bengal Assembly Elections.

Banerjee had also stepped down as chairman of the Trinamool Congress’s Birbhum district core committee in June, while indicating that he would continue as a general member of the party.

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