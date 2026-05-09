Former Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Updates X Bio After Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath

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Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has updated her profile on X, formerly Twitter, hours after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as the state’s first BJP Chief Minister.

Banerjee’s bio was changed from “Founder Chairperson All India Trinamool Congress. Honourable Chief Minister, West Bengal” to “Founder Chairperson All India Trinamool Congress. Chief Minister of West Bengal (15th, 16th and 17th Vidhan Sabha).”

The update came on Saturday, shortly after Adhikari took oath as the ninth Chief Minister of West Bengal at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several senior BJP leaders.

Adhikari defeated Banerjee from Bhabanipur in last month’s Assembly elections.

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The BJP secured 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, ending the Trinamool Congress’s 15-year rule in the state. The TMC was reduced to 80 seats.

Earlier this week, Banerjee had refused to resign. There has been no official statement from Banerjee or the TMC on the bio change.