New Delhi: The Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee passed away at the age of 91 due to Covid-19 on Friday. He was being treated at a private hospital in Delhi.

He was a senior lawyer and Padma Vibhushan recipient.

Soli Sorabjee was born in Mumbai in 1930. He started his law practice in 1953 with the Bombay High Court and in 1971 he was designated as the senior counsel by the Supreme Court.

He served as the Attorney General for India twice – first from 1989-90 and second from 1998 to 2004 during the tenure of the first NDA government.

He was appointed by the UN as a Special Rapporteur for Nigeria, in 1997, to report on the human rights situation in that country. Later he became a member following which he became the Chairman of UN-Sub Commission on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights from 1998 to 2004.

He was a member of the United Nations Sub-commission on Prevention of Discrimination and Protection of Minorities since 1998.