Guwahati: Former Assam Chief Minister and Congress leader Tarun Gogoi passed away here on Monday, informed State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He was 86.

The veteran Congress leader is survived by his wife, son, daughter, daughter-in-law and grand-children.

The three-time CM was undergoing treatment at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for post-Covid complications. He was put under invasive ventilation on Saturday night when his condition worsened.

On October 25, Gogoi, who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 and other post-recovery complications, was discharged from GMCH after two months.

He had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 25 and admitted to the GMCH the next day.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik expresseed grief over death of Gogoi.