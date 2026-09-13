Former Air India pilot found dead at hotel in Delhi

Advertisement

New Delhi: A former Air India pilot was reportedly found dead inside a hotel room in Vasant Kunj area of Delhi on Friday.

The former pilot has been identified as Sunny Asaldekar.

The incident took place after Sunny had checked into a five star hotel on September 10. Later the next day when the victim’s brother tried to contact him, the call remained unanswered.

Just to be sure that Sunny is safe his brother informed the management about it and asked them to check on him. The manager went to the room, it was locked, and was opened from a masterkey.

As per reports, after the door was opened by the management, Sunny was found in an unresponsive state. The police was informed about the matter.

Advertisement

Sunny was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment where the doctors pronounced him brought dead.

An inquiry has been started into this matter and the team is trying to determine the circumstances under which the incident occurred.

Moreover, post mortem examination reports will reveal the reason behind the death of the former pilot. The crime team was also called to check the spot and collect evidence to help with the investigation.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.