Forest official allegedly crushed to death by sand mafia in MP’s Morena

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Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A forest guard was allegedly crushed to death by a sand mafia while trying to stop an illegal mining operation in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Wednesday morning, an official said.

The incident occurred near Ranpur Tiraha under the jurisdiction of Dimni police station in the district between 5:30 am and 6 am on Wednesday.

The Forest Department team was on patrol to check illegal sand mining and transportation in the region. During which, forest guard Harikesh Gurjar attempted to stop a tractor-trolley loaded with sand but the tractor driver allegedly ran over him with the vehicle, leading to his death on the spot, and fled from the scene along with the tractor-trolley.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Surendra Pal Singh said, “The incident was reported near Ranpur Tiraha under the Dimni police station limits. A team of forest department was on patrol and between 5:30 am and 6:00 am, the team tried to stop a tractor-trolley carrying illegal sand. During which, the tractor driver, driving at high speed and recklessly, crushed the forest guard, Harikesh Gurjar.”

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Upon receiving the information, the police immediately swung into action and senior officers reached the spot. The body of the forest official was sent to district hospital for the post mortem and the proceedings are underway, ASP Singh said.

The officer further said, “A case is being registered under relevant sections into the matter and the police have identified the accused. Efforts are on and they will be arrested very soon.”

Further investigation into the matter is underway and action will be taken against the anti-social elements accordingly, he added.

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