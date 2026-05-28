Forest Fire Engulfs Mental Hospital Area and British-Era Graveyard in Shimla

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Delhi: A forest fire broke out near Boileauganj in Shimla on Thursday, affecting the area around a government mental hospital and a British-era graveyard.

According to Fire Officer Ramesh Kumar Sharma, the fire was reported around 10:43 am and had spread across approximately 1,000 square feet.

“We are facing problems as the fire is massive. We are cleaning the route of the fire line to prevent it from spreading further and are trying to douse it,” Sharma said, reported ANI in an X post today.

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Local resident Narendra Kumar said the fire reached the government mental hospital and a nearby dog house.

“When I came from the village, there was a massive fire. Fire Department, Forest Department personnel along with local people doused the fire. Trees caught fire and houses in the village were also threatened,” he added, reported ANI.

Firefighting operations are underway to fully contain the blaze. No casualties have been reported so far.