Forest fire control and mitigation workshop held in J-K’s Udhampur

Advertisement

Udhampur: In response to rapidly rising summer temperatures and an elevated risk of wildfires, the Udhampur Forest Division on Friday launched a comprehensive master plan centred on awareness, prevention, caution, and control to minimise environmental damage across the region.

As part of this initiative, specialised department teams are actively conducting extensive village outreach programs throughout the Mand Panchayat in the Udhampur district to equip residents with vital survival, emergency response, and containment skills.

In response to rising summer wildfire risks, Divisional Forest Officer Satyendra Maurya urged Udhampur residents to act as crucial first responders following a specialised mitigation workshop and two recent fire incidents.

“On behalf of the Udhampur Forest Division, we organised a forest fire control and mitigation workshop. The possibility of forest fires grows during the summer. We organised an awareness camp with locals, the forest department, and other sister wings. We appealed to the locals that they have an important role to play in case of mitigating forest fires because they are the first responders. There were two minor incidents of forest fires recently,” Maurya told ANI.

Advertisement

A local from Mand Panchayat, Razaq Mohammad, speaking to ANI, said, “Officers from the forest department and the DFO made us aware about not lighting fires in the forest. They also organised a mock drill to prepare us for what to do in case of a forest fire.”

Emphasising community responsibility, Mand Panchayat local Jyoti Prakash Sharma highlighted that safeguarding the forest is a collective duty, sharing vital containment techniques learned during the workshop.

“This forest is a national treasure for us. Safeguarding this forest is not a one man’s job. We have a forest department, but we have to be responsible for it too. We were taught today that before dousing the fire, we have to ensure first that it does not spread,” said Sharma.

(ANI)

Also Read: Delhi CM announces major rationalisation of DJB infrastructure charges