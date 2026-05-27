Forest fire breaks out in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district

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New Delhi: A raging forest fire has been reported in the Kiarighat village of Kandaghat in Solan district, and residents of the area have expressed fear over the fire spreading further into forested areas and beyond.

Thick smoke was visible, and flames could be seen burning in and around the forested areas of Kiarighat village of Kandaghat, authorities said, prompting locals as well as officials of the forest department, along with other administrative officials, to rush to the spot and bring the fire under control.

“We are trying to stop the fire from spreading further, especially to residential areas, using water tankers and manual measures, fire beaters to put out the flames, and we are clearing the dry vegetation and also making a line around the forest to stop the fire from reaching closer.

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Locals are also assisting in putting out the flames,” they added.

Forest fires occur in certain parts of the hill state during dry weather conditions as rising temperatures increase the chances of the same, usually during the hot months of summer.

The cause of the forest fire is being ascertained while officials are maintaining a watch to prevent the blaze from reaching residential areas; however, no casualties have been reported from anywhere in the state due to the fire.