Foreign currency worth Rs 3 crore seized at Mumbai Airport

Mumbai: The CISF personnel on Tuesday recovered foreign currency worth approximately Rs 3 crore from a passenger at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. On enquiry, the passenger could not produce any valid document for carrying such an amount of foreign currency.

CISF personnel detected foreign currency (Dirham) worth approx Rs 3 crores concealed in baggage at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport: CISF, ANI tweeted today.

As per reports, the large amount of foreign currency had been concealed in baggage.

The passenger from whom the Dirhams were recovered has been identified as Palekar Liyakat Abdulla. He was supposed to travel from Mumbai to Dubai.

The passenger along with the recovered high volume of foreign currency was handed over to the Custom Officials for further action in the matter, CISF said.

