Foot overbridge collapses in Delhi’s Roop Nagar area, woman body recovered

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New-Delhi: An old iron footbridge over a drain in Block 3 near Mother Dairy in Rupnagar, Delhi, collapsed on Tuesday. A woman was killed in the incident.

The Delhi Fire Service said it received a call regarding the overbridge collapse around 9.30 am, and multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot. As per Delhi police, the fire engines are present at the scene.

The rescue teams immediately pressed into service and later she was recovered, but declared dead at the spot.

DFS officials said the woman was on the bridge at the time of the collapse and fell into the ‘nala’ below.

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Rescue teams, including personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Police and other emergency agencies were present at the spot.

The authorities have cordoned off the area to prevent further accidents.

Officials said the cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained and they have started an investigation into the matter.