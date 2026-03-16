Food safety raids uncover 150 tonnes of expired items, fake paneer in two states

Advertisement

Rajasthan/Jharkhand: Coordinated inspections in Rajasthan and Jharkhand have seen food safety authorities confiscate enormous amounts of unsafe food items that are exposing unethical storage and distribution of expired and adulterated food.

In Jaipur, the officials conducted raids in warehouses and stores that had a huge amount of packaged foods that were long overdue. It was reported that approximately 150 tonnes of old products were salvaged, which were processed foodstuffs, including sauces, instant foods, and packaged condiments.

The investigators also discovered devices that allegedly were used to manipulate labels on expiry dates, implying that the expired food might have been manipulated and resold to the market.

In another inspection in Dhanbad, the officials stopped a truck that had dairy products that were suspected to be unfit for consumption. More than 1.4 tonnes of paneer and oil containers, which were suspected of being of poor quality, were confiscated during the raid.

The police believe that the milk products were being sent to be distributed to the locals.

The raids formed a part of an enforcement initiative associated with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in an attempt to stop the distribution of unhealthy food products. The authorities indicated that the seized products were destroyed in order to ensure that they do not find their way to consumers.

Advertisement

Governments are currently investigating supply chains to find out how the amount of expired or contaminated food got into distribution channels and storage facilities in such great amounts.

The food safety officers have also encouraged consumers to be vigilant when purchasing packaged foodstuffs and to be keen to ensure that they check the manufacturing and expiry dates before purchasing.

Watch video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSSAI (@fssai_safefood)

Also Read: Teen dies after crashing into Activa while racing with other bike riders in Uttar Pradesh