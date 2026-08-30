Food safety raids: expired food, pests found at 7 Hyderabad restaurants

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Hyderabad: A team of food safety officials and police conducted the inspections and discovered issues including stocking expired food products, spoiled vegetables, infestation of pests, and inadequate sanitation.

Food officers, along with police personnel in 6 different teams inspected popular restaurants including Chutneys, Spice 6, Ohri’s,

The Spicy Venue, 4 Seasons Multi-Cuisine Restaurant, Shah Ghouse, and Pista House.

Food labelling and storage problems at certain stores was also pointed out by officials.

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At Pista House in Gachibowli 15 Kgs of dry fruits, 24 Kgs of dry noodles and 5 Kgs of potato chips worth nearly Rs 17,500 was confiscated for what appeared to be a case of misbranding.

Tests of both ghee and paneer were sent for examination.

Of 11 food samples, four from each of the four restaurants were taken for possible adultermation.

Four improvement notices and three show-cause notices were served at the seven restaurants depending on laboratory reports and respective replies.