Food festival celebrated at Odisha Bhawan in Delhi to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

New Delhi: The Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with state governments and union territories, recently organised a three-day food festival in the capital city as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat celebrations. The festival, which took place from August 18th to 20th, aimed to highlight the rich and diverse culinary traditions that define each region of India.

The event showcased the unique cuisines of 23 states and union territories, and it was held in the respective State Bhawans in New Delhi. Participating states and union territories included Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Gujarat, Assam, Mizoram, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, and more.

Each state’s Bhawan was filled with the tantalizing aroma of their signature dishes. For example, at Bihar Sadan, visitors could savor delicacies like litti and chokha, as well as protein-rich treats like sattu paratha and crispy khaja. Chhattisgarh Bhavan offered Chana Samosa, Crispy Chowsela, and the famous Farha.

Gujarat’s stall featured Dhokla, Thepla, and Fafla, while those from Delhi could indulge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rogan Josh and Dum Aloo. At Madhya Pradesh Bhavan, Pohe and Dal Bafla were on the menu. Maharashtra Bhavan delighted visitors with famous items like misal pav, bada pav, sago khichdi, modak, and shrikhand.

Foodies at Odisha Bhawan could enjoy Chhena Poda, and Punjab Bhawan served up Amritsari Chole and Butter Chicken. Rajasthan Bhawan offered Dal Baati Churma, Gatte Ki Sabji, and Bikaneri Bhujia, while Uttarakhand Sadan featured Bal Mithai. West Bengal Bhavan delighted with Rasgulla, fish, and Sandesh.

The food festival also promoted the “Dekho Apna Desh” concept, encouraging citizens to explore the hidden treasures of their own country. This initiative aligns with the goal of promoting domestic tourism and instilling pride in one’s heritage.

The Food Festival celebrated not only India’s rich culture and heritage but also the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and the spirit of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat. The collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Tourism, state governments, and various stakeholders ensured the success of this enriching experience.