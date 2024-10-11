Food delivery executive killed after being hit by luxury car in Pune

Pune: In a tragic incident, a food delivery executive died after being hit by an Audi car at a posh locality in Pune past midnight on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Rauf Shaikh.

The incident took place at around 2 am. The police informed that the driver fled the scene immediately after the accident but was later detained at his home in the Hadapsar area.

As per Pune police, Rauf Sheikh was travelling back home, when a speeding car hit him in the back, causing serious injuries to him. He was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead. The police also said an alleged drunk driver first hit a two-wheeler, and injured three people.

Police said the suspect, Ayush Tayal(34), fled from the spot after the accident near Tadigutta in the city’s Mundhwa area. They checked the surveillance camera footage from the locality and tracked him down to his residence. They then arrested him from his residence in the Hadapsar area and sent for medical examination.