Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court on Friday deferred till December 11 RJD Chief Lalu Prasad’s bail plea hearing in the dodder scam related to Dumka treasury.

He has already secured bail in three other cases which relates to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from Dumka treasury when Lalu was the chief minister of Bihar.

The RJD president is in the jail in Ranchi since December 2018.

Lalu has been undergoing treatment in custody at Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for over two years and has served more than half the sentence that was awarded to him in the case and urged the court to release him on bail.