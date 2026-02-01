FM Sitharaman proposes ‘Khelo India Mission’ to boost talent development, coaching, infrastructure

Advertisement

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to launch the ‘Khelo India Mission’ while presenting the Union Budget 2026-27 in the Parliament on Sunday. The mission aims to create an integrated talent-development pathway, train coaches and support staff, incorporate sports science and technology, organise competitions and leagues, and develop sports infrastructure in India.

While presenting the budget, Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the sports sector offers diverse opportunities for employment, skill development, and careers. Building on the nurturing of sports talent through the ‘Khelo India’ programme, she announced the launch of the ‘Khelo India’ Mission to transform the sports ecosystem over the next decade.

The mission will focus on creating an integrated talent-development pathway with training centres at foundational, intermediate, and elite levels; systematically developing coaches and support staff; incorporating sports science and technology; organising competitions and leagues to create a sports culture and provide competitive platforms; and enhancing sports infrastructure for training and tournaments.

“The sports sector provides multiple means of employment, skilling and job opportunities. Taking forward the systematic nurturing of sports talent, which is set in motion through the Khelo India programme earlier, I propose to launch ‘Khelo India Mission’ to transform the sports sector over the next decade. The mission will facilitate: a) an integrated talent-development pathway supported by training centres, which are foundational, intermediate and elite levels; b) systematic development of coaches and support staff; c) integration of sports science and technology; d) competitions and leagues to promote sports culture and provide platforms and e) development of sports infrastructure for training and competition,” Nirmala Sitharaman said.

The ‘Khelo India’ initiative was proposed by the government of India in 2017 with the primary focus of creating a national-level platform for athletes to showcase their talent and to identify them for further grooming and financial support.

The initiative also focused on building better sporting infrastructure and academies nationwide across various sports.

Under this movement, the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG), the Khelo India University Games (KIUG), and the Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) were established as annual national sports competitions in which young people representing their states and universities, respectively, showcased their skills and competed for medals.

