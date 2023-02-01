FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets President Murmu before presenting the Budget 2023

New-Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with ministers of state Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Karad and Finance Secretary T V Somanathan called on President Droupadi Murmu ahead of the tabling of Union Budget 2023 in Parliament.

The Finance Minister met the President at the Rashtrapati Bhawan before heading to Parliament to present the Union Budget. This is the fifth budget presentation by Nirmala Sitharaman.

“Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, MoS Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the President of India tweeted.