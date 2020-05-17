FM gives stimulus push to rural employment, health, education

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday gave a stimulus push to education, health and rural employment as well as eased regulatory norms on insolvency and listing norms.

The minister on Sunday gave details about programmes and measures under the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package for the ‘self-reliant India’ programme, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently.

While on one hand, additional allocation of Rs 40,000 crore was made under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Gurantee scheme (MGNREGS) was made, on the other, she announced a special insolvency framework to be brought in for MSMEs.

These announcements were made under Prime Minister’s mega stimulus package amounting to 10 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP)