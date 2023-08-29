Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Flying objects prohibited over jurisdiction of NCT of Delhi during G20 summit

The Office of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi issued an order in this regard on Tuesday.

By Himanshu 0
Flying objects prohibited G20 summit
Pic credit: G20 India/Twitter

New Delhi: Flying objects have been prohibited over the jurisdiction of NCT of Delhi during the G20 summit. The Office of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi issued an order in this regard on Tuesday.

It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, micro-light aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircrafts, quad-copters or even by para-jumping from aircraft etc.

Hence, flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors hand-gliders, UAVs, UASs, micro-light aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircrafts, quad-copters or even para-jumping from aircraft etc. over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi during the G20 Summit 2023 in the National Capital of Delhi has been prohibited.  And doing so shall be punishable under section 188 of the IPC, said the order.

You might also like

Presence of Sulphur on Moon’s South Pole confirmed by Pragyan Rover: ISRO

Rs 44 Crore-worth of drugs seized from Kenya National at Kerala Airport

Delhi High Court grants bail to alleged aide of Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar

Spike in stray cattle incidents: Cows attack woman on Ahmedabad street

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans