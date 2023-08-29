Flying objects prohibited over jurisdiction of NCT of Delhi during G20 summit

New Delhi: Flying objects have been prohibited over the jurisdiction of NCT of Delhi during the G20 summit. The Office of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi issued an order in this regard on Tuesday.

It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, micro-light aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircrafts, quad-copters or even by para-jumping from aircraft etc.

Hence, flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors hand-gliders, UAVs, UASs, micro-light aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircrafts, quad-copters or even para-jumping from aircraft etc. over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi during the G20 Summit 2023 in the National Capital of Delhi has been prohibited. And doing so shall be punishable under section 188 of the IPC, said the order.