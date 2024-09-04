Flood in Gujarat continues, life thrown out of gear as relief operations underway

Gujarat: Several areas in the state continue to reel under severe waterlogging and flood-like situations, said reports on Wednesday.

According to reports, the Indian Army columns are still continuing flood relief operations in Gujarat. Reports further confirmed that, a team of 350 sanitation workers from Surat reached Vadodara to clean the affected areas after flood.

The in-charge Executive Engineer, Surat Municipal Corporation, Mahesh Rathod told ANI that, “We have been working here for the last 2 days. We have 350 sanitation workers here. We clean the dirt from the affected areas. When we came here, we surveyed to find out where to start the work from…”

The death toll of the Gujarat floods touched 36. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighted the ongoing crisis caused by heavy rains and the assurance of help given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on his X handle, CM Patel said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had once again reached out via phone to enquire about the situation and the relief measures being taken in various districts. “The Prime Minister expressed particular concern over the flooding of the Vishwamitri River in Vadodara, seeking detailed information on the assistance provided to those affected.

“Additionally, PM Modi offered guidance on addressing sanitation and public health issues in the flood-hit areas and assured full support from the Central government for the state’s recovery efforts.”