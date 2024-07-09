Flood in Bihar makes a groom to ferry on a boat to the bride’s house, watch

New Delhi: A groom ferried on a boat to reach the bride’s house due to flood in the Kosi River. The incident took place recently in the Madhubani district in Bihar.

As per reports, Mohammad Ehsan, a resident of Parbalpur village, was seen in a video ferrying on a boat along with others to reach the bride’s house.

The video was later uploaded to social media and it went viral within no time. Shared by X user Vani Mehrotra today. She captioned the video, “Groom ferried on a boat for his wedding in bhihar’s Madhepur.” We can see in the video that the groom is standing on a boat while another youth is standing by his side with an umbrella. There are several others sitting on the boat.

Watch the video here:

Groom ferried on a boat for his wedding in Bihar’s Madhepur. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/agShcTCOAx — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) July 9, 2024

