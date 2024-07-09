Flood in Bihar makes a groom to ferry on a boat to the bride’s house, watch

Flood in Bihar makes a groom to ferry on a boat
New Delhi: A groom ferried on a boat to reach the bride’s house due to flood in the Kosi River. The incident took place recently in the Madhubani district in Bihar.

As per reports, Mohammad Ehsan, a resident of Parbalpur village, was seen in a video ferrying on a boat along with others to reach the bride’s house.

The video was later uploaded to social media and it went viral within no time. Shared by X user Vani Mehrotra today. She captioned the video, “Groom ferried on a boat for his wedding in bhihar’s Madhepur.” We can see in the video that the groom is standing on a boat while another youth is standing by his side with an umbrella. There are several others sitting on the boat.

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

