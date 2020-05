Flights With Returnees Under Vande Bharat Mission Start Arriving In India

Bhubaneswar: Five flights under ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ carrying Indian nationals from abroad will be arriving today at various airports of India.

Schedule of flights with passengers reaching India today is as follows:

Singapore to Delhi (Dept: 0835 hrs, arrival 1135 hrs), Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to Kozhikode (Dept:1245 hrs, arrival 2030 hrs), Dhaka, Bangladesh to Delhi (Dept: 11:00 hrs, arrival:1300 hrs) Manama, Bahrain to Kochi (Dept:16:30 hrs, arrival: 2330 hrs) Dubai, UAE to Chennai (Dept: 1450 hrs, arrival 2010 hrs)

One such flight landed yesterday at Calicut (Kozhikode) from Dubai with 181 passengers including 4 infants.