photography banned in flights
Photo credit: The Hindu/ Twitter

Flight to be suspended for 2 weeks, if Airlines fails to stop photography on board

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: If passengers take photographs on board a flight, the said flight will be suspended for 2 weeks from the next day.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an order in this regard on Saturday.

The regulation was passed, after a video footage which showed media with cameras crowd around actor Kangana Ranaut on board a recent Indigo Chandigarh to Mumbai flight did round on social media. The incident took place on Wednesday on board flight 6E-264 that departed Chandigarh at 12.30 pm and arrived in Mumbai at 2.30 pm.

As per Rule 13 of the Aircraft Rules 1937, no person shall take, or cause or permit to be taken, at a Govt Aerodrome or from an aircraft in flight, any photograph except in accordance with and subject to the terms and conditions of a permission in writing granted by the Director General, a Joint Director General, a Deputy DG or the Director of Regulations and Information of the Civil Aviation Dept. This permission is, however, not applicable when such aircraft is landing, taking off or on ground at a Defence aerodrome.

However, despite these regulations, it was observed that at time, the Airlines failed to follow these stipulations and hence the recent order was issued.

You might also like
Nation

China hands over five missing Arunachal Pradesh youths to Indian Army

State

New Aadhaar notification issued; Aadhaar will help in driving license and RC renewal

State

Apply soon for this Odisha government jobs; check details

State

Tushar Kanti Mandal joins as Principal Chief Personnel Officer of East Coast Railway

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7