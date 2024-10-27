Flight From Bengaluru Lands In Ayodhya After Receiving Bomb Threat

Ayodhya: Ayodhya’s Maharishi Valmiki International Airport was the scene of heightened security on Sunday following a bomb threat on a flight arriving from Bengaluru.

The aircraft, operated by Akasa Airlines, was carrying 173 passengers and landed safely amid urgent safety protocols.

Upon landing, authorities initiated a thorough inspection of the plane and its occupants. The incident, while concerning, has been managed effectively, with passengers remaining safe and cooperative throughout the ongoing checks.

Maharishi Valmiki Airport Director Vinod Kumar confirmed that all checks have been completed and nothing suspicious was found.

“There was a bomb threat call concerning the Akasa flight from Bengaluru to Ayodhya. The checks have been conducted successfully, and it appears the call was a hoax. There were 173 passengers on board,” said Airport Director Vinod Kumar.

“Around 1:30, we received information about a bomb being planted on the flight, prompting an immediate landing. The passengers, their luggage, and the aircraft were thoroughly checked, but nothing suspicious was found. We received a similar hoax call on Wednesday as well. All passengers are safe now,” Kumar added.

As investigations continue, airport officials have assured the public that all necessary precautions are in place to ensure safety at the airport.

Earlier this month, an Air India Express flight (IX-196) from Dubai to Jaipur also received a bomb threat via email.

According to Jaipur Airport Police SHO Sandeep Basera, the plane, carrying 189 passengers, made an emergency landing at Jaipur International Airport at 1:20 am on Saturday. After a thorough check by security forces, nothing suspicious was found, confirmed the police officer.

(ANI)

