Five pilots of Air India test COVID19 positive

Five pilots of Air India test COVID19 positive!

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: As many as five pilots of Air India have tested positive for COVID19, informed Air India sources.

According to ANI, all of them tested positive for the coronavirus during the pre-flight COVID test which is carried out 72 hours before they are rostered for flight duties.

All the pilots, who are based in Mumbai, are asymptomatic. They had undertaken cargo flights to China in the recent past.

