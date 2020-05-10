Five pilots of Air India test COVID19 positive!
New Delhi: As many as five pilots of Air India have tested positive for COVID19, informed Air India sources.
According to ANI, all of them tested positive for the coronavirus during the pre-flight COVID test which is carried out 72 hours before they are rostered for flight duties.
All the pilots, who are based in Mumbai, are asymptomatic. They had undertaken cargo flights to China in the recent past.
5 pilots of Air India found #COVID19 positive, during the pre-flight COVID test which is carried out 72 hours before they are rostered for flight duties. All of them are asymptomatic and based in Mumbai. They had undertaken cargo flights to China: Air India Sources pic.twitter.com/Pe3c0ezMWq
— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020