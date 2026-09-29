Five of family drown in Sukhnei River during Shradh Ritual in Jhansi

Advertisement

Jhansi: In a tragic incident, five members of the same family drowned in Sukhnei river while performing a ritual following a Shradh ceremony in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district.

The deceased has been identified as Anoop Tiwari, 45, Shreyansh, 21, Abhinav Tiwari, 26, Arpit, 12, and their relative Pushkar Shukla, 23, a resident of Hardoi in Jalaun district.

According to reports, the family had gathered near the Sukhnei River in the Ranipur-Devri area to perform the rituals. During the ceremony, one of the family members reportedly lost his balance and fell into the river.

Seeing him in trouble, other family members entered the water in an attempt to rescue him. However, one after another, they were pulled into the deep water and drowned while trying to save each other.

Advertisement

Five members of the family lost their lives in the incident. The victims reportedly included a father, his son and other relatives.

After receiving information about the incident, police officials and local divers immediately reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.They fished out the bodies of all five victims from the river. They were subsequently taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Police officials also reached the spot and assessed the situation. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is underway.

The deaths of five members of the same family have cast a pall of gloom over the village and surrounding areas. Relatives and local residents were left devastated by the tragic incident.