Five killed
Murder.

Five of a family killed in Prayagraj

By IANS

Prayagraj: Five persons of one family were found murdered in their house in Yusufpur Sevayat village in Soraon police circle, on Sunday.

All five had apparently been killed with a sharp-edged weapon late on Saturday night.

The deceased have been identified as Som Dutt Tiwari, his wife, two children and one more person – possibly a relative.

Senior police officials reached the scene of the crime and have sent the bodies for post mortem. A forensic team has also been called to take crucial samples.

Senior Superintendent of Police Satyarth Aniruddh Pankaj said that initial investigations indicated that the murders were a result of personal enmity but the police was working on various theories.

Additional forces have bane deployed in the village in view of the prevailing tension.

