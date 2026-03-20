Five Ministers Expected to Be Sworn In During Uttarakhand Cabinet Expansion in Dehradun Today

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Dehradun: The long-anticipated expansion of the Uttarakhand cabinet led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is set to take place on Friday at Lok Bhavan in Dehradun.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held in the presence of the Chief Minister. Uttarakhand Governor Gurmeet Singh will administer the oath of office to five new ministers.

The expansion comes amid heightened anticipation as five ministerial positions remained vacant in the state cabinet.

Earlier, sources told ANI that the performance records of MLAs were being closely evaluated for potential induction into the cabinet.

Moreover, more than two dozen party leaders are likely to be appointed as “Daitvadhari” (equivalent to Ministers of State). According to sources, multiple rounds of discussions have already taken place with the party’s national leadership regarding the cabinet expansion.

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It is to be noted that Chief Minister Dhami and Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt have, on several occasions earlier, hinted at an imminent cabinet expansion.

Meanwhile, Dhami on Thursday visited AIIMS Rishikesh to enquire about the health of Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj and also took updates from the doctors regarding his condition.

Updating on his health condition, AIIMS Rishikesh Medical Superintendent Satya Sree Balicha said that Maharaj, who was admitted to the ICU following a slight deterioration in his health, is now stable.

Speaking to ANI, Balicha said, “He is admitted in the ICU. His health has deteriorated a little. However, now he is fine, there is no problem. His vitals are normal and stable.”

(ANI)