Five labourers killed as vehicle plunges 300 feet in J-K’s Kishtwar

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Srinagar: Five labourers were killed after a car carrying them plunged 200-300 feet into a gorge in the Damduru area of Kishtwar district on Saturday, officials said.

According to Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma, the accident occurred at around 10:30 am.

The vehicle was carrying labourers working on a project in Damduru when it skidded off the road and fell into the deep gorge.

“We have recovered five bodies so far. We have taken the bodies to Dachhan for post-mortem examinations, after which the remaining formalities will be completed,” Sharma informed ANI.

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He added that authorities are yet to locate the vehicle and are currently trying to determine if more people were involved in the accident.

The DC said rescue and recovery operations are underway in the area.

“We are currently trying to determine if others were involved in the accident; since the vehicle itself has not yet been located,” he added.

Further details are awaited.