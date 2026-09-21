Five killed, two missing as landslide strikes Keralam

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Idukki: At least five people have been killed, while two others are reported missing, as heavy rains in Kerala triggered landslides, mudslides, and flash floods across several parts of the state.

At least two people died, and two others remained missing after the five-member group was swept away by a flash flood in the Kottapuzha River in the Nilambur-Amarambalam region of Kerala’s Malappuram district on Sunday evening.

As per police, a group from Vandoor entered the Kottapuzha River for a bath when the water level suddenly rose following a flash flood, sweeping them away. A local resident rescued one person, while the Fire and Rescue Services team recovered the bodies of two others. Two people remain missing.

In another incident, a woman from Tamil Nadu died, and her friend was injured in a landslide that occurred on Sunday evening at Velathusseri, near Teekoy in Kottayam district. The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Sangeetha Arul Lal, a resident of Jawahar Nagar, Chennai.

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Police said that the landslide occurred while Sangeetha and her friend were returning from Vagamon. Sangeetha, who was riding a scooter, was struck by the soil that slid onto the road. Her friend managed to escape but sustained injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

Later, on Sunday afternoon, three people who had taken shelter in a shed to escape the rain were caught in a landslide at Kottakamboor in Kerala’s Idukki district. At around 3:30 pm, a large mass of soil collapsed from the hillside onto the shed, burying all three people underneath. Two people died in the incident, while a woman was injured and taken for treatment.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala over the next four days. The department has also predicted thunderstorms in some areas of the state on September 20 and 21.

On Sunday, the rain alert for Kottayam and Idukki districts was upgraded to ‘Orange’. An Orange alert signifies very heavy rainfall ranging from 11 to 20 cm, whereas a Yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.