Five killed, seven injured after an SUV collided with tractor trolley in Madhya Pradesh

Advertisement

Bhopal: Five killed and seven injured after a SUV car and tractor trolley collided in Narmadapuram-Pipariya near Aanchalkheda, Madhya Pradesh today.

As per reports, a case has been registered in the incident.

Further details are awaited.

A similar case took place in Churu district of Rajasthan in which three people burnt alive and five injured after a SUV car caught fire after getting collided with a dumper truck on Friday.

Advertisement

The accident reportedly took place the Pilani-Sadulpur road in the Hamirwas police station area and occurred when some people were returning in a taxi after attending a wedding and got collided with a truck and caught fire.

Following the incident, the locals gathered to help in pulling out the injured from the affected car and rushed them to a nearby hospital for treatment.

As per reports, a long traffic jam was created due to this accident vehicles had to be diverted to ease the congestion.

The deceased persons were difficult to identify as the body suffered severe burns and has initiated a DNA test for the same for the identification.