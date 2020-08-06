boat capsizes
Five killed in UP boat capsize

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mau: Five people were killed when a boat capsized in the Ghaghra (Saryu) river in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district.

The accident took place on Wednesday evening. The boat was carrying 15 people.

The victims comprised three women and two children, while the search for a 15-year-old missing girl was underway.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Madhuban (Mau), L.B. Dubey said most of of the people on the boat were on their way to to Deoria.

The boatman possibly lost control because of the strong river current, Dubey said.

Following the incident, people travelling in other boats jumped in the river and rescued nine persons.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed official to carry out proper relief and rescue work, an official spokesperson said in Lucknow.

Adityanath has also extended financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the five victims.

(With inputs from IANS)

