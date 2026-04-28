Five dead, eleven injured in crane collapse at workshop in Telangana’s Rangareddy

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Hyderabad: At least Five dead, eleven injured after a crane collapsed on them at NCC Central Workshop in Shankarpalli mandal of Telangana’s Rangareddy district yesterday.

The incident occurred when the workers had taken shelter at the location due to heavy rain and strong winds at Mahalingapuram village under Chevella limits.

According to the police around sixteen people had taken shelter adjacent to the crane to escape the rain and suddenly fell on the shet and crashed them.

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As per reports, the 5 workers succumbed to their injuries and the remaining 11 are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. The injured persons are said to be in coma or in a very critical condition.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.