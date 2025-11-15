Five dead as fire breaks out in Muzaffarpur’s Motipur Nagar area

Advertisement

Muzaffarpur: At least five people died on the spot after a fire broke out in Muzaffarpur’s Motipur Nagar Parishad area on Friday night, officials said.

According to Kumar Raghvendra Raghav, Chairman of Motipur Nagar Parishad, five others sustained injuries in the incident and are currently undergoing treatment at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH).

Operations to douse the blaze are still underway. Preliminary reports indicate that a short circuit could be the likely cause of the fire.

“A heartbreaking incident took place early this morning on Neta Road in Ward No. 13 of Motipur Nagar Parishad. In this, five members of the same family were burnt to death, and five others were seriously injured. They are undergoing treatment at SKMCH. This is a very major incident. We pay tribute to the deceased and pray for the recovery of those who are being treated. The fire brigade is still working here, and efforts to extinguish the fire are ongoing. At first glance, it seems that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit,” Kumar Raghvendra Raghav told ANI.

Officials stated that firefighting teams were rushed to the site immediately after the incident.

Further details are awaited.

(ANI)