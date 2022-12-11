Five college students dead in car accident in Maharashtra

Nashik: In a tragic incident, at least five students were killed and four others injured when a car carrying a group of college students collided with two other vehicles at evening on Friday.

As per reports, the incident took place at around 4:30pm on Nashik-Pune national highway in Mohadari Ghat near Sinnar, said an official.

A total of eight students from KTHM College in Nashik, all in the 16-20 age group, were returning to Nashik after attending a wedding in Sangamner when their speeding car overturned, rolled over three or four times and hit two other cars coming from the opposite direction, the official said.

Five students died on the spot and three other occupants were injured, he said, adding that the driver of one of the oncoming cars was also injured.

The deceased included the man who was driving the car in which the students were travelling. There were two women among the deceased.

The identities of two persons, a male and female, were yet to be ascertained. Further details awaited.