Five BJP MLAs sworn in as cabinet ministers in Uttarakhand

Advertisement

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand on Friday witnessed cabinet expansion with five Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs swearing in as ministers at a ceremony in Dehradun.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at Lok Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Uttarakhand Governor Gurmeet Singh, who administered the oath of office to five new ministers.

BJP MLAs Khajan Das from Rajpur Road assembly constituency, Madan Kaushik from Haridwar, Pradeep Batra from Roorkee, Bharat Chaudhary from Rudraprayag, and Ram Singh Kaira from Bhimtal assembly constituency took oath in the new cabinet today.

Advertisement

The expansion comes amid heightened anticipation as five ministerial positions remained vacant in the Uttarakhand cabinet, and after the performance records of MLAs were closely evaluated for potential induction into the cabinet.

It is to be noted that Chief Minister Dhami and Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt, on several occasions earlier, hinted at an imminent cabinet expansion.

Also Read: Five Ministers Expected To Be Sworn In During Uttarakhand Cabinet Expansion In Dehradun Today