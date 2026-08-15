Five Army personnel missing, four dead in landslide amid Arunachal Pradesh flash floods

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Itanagar: At least four labourers were feared dead and five army personnel went missing after a landslide and flash flood triggered by heavy rainfall washed away two shelters in Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the reports, a cloudburst occurred in the Pashu Pani area of Anini on Friday evening, resulting in a massive landslide which submerged the affected area.

In the Dibang Valley district, a flash flood hit two shelters of the 5th Grenadier at the Pasu Pani Army Camp at around 4.30 pm and swept away seven army personnel.

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While two of them were rescued, five are still missing.

The missing personnel have been identified as Havaldar Upendar and army personnel Kundan, Vinod, Aditya and Samunda.

The SDRF [State Disaster Response Force], NDRF [National Disaster Response Force] and the district DDMO are currently engaged in the search and rescue operation.

Two search and rescue teams of the 5th Grenadiers have also been deployed. Personnel from the 58th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), 62 RCC of the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF), Arunachal Pradesh Police and local volunteers are assisting the operation.