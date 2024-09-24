Fishplates removed by railway staff, 3 detained in Surat

New Delhi: Surat Police on Monday detained three people, including two railway employees, for their alleged involvement in a recent case in which miscreants tampered with a railway track between Surat and Kim railway track by removing 71 rail safety clips and two fish plates.

Initial findings suggest railway employees may have staged an incident to show their vigilance and get promotions.

Railway employee Subhash Podar reported finding fish plates and rail clips on the tracks, claiming he prevented a major accident. Now, he’s being questioned by railway officials, Surat police, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Surat’s Superintendent of Police, Hitesh Joysa, said they suspected an insider was involved since: 71 rail clips and 2 fish plates were removed in just 20 minutes. Only someone with technical knowledge and experience could do this.

Police found a witness, a gangman, who saw suspicious activity but couldn’t identify the culprits due to distance.

Further investigation of the case is underway.